Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINBHASIN/ALYGONI Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Out Now: Jasmin Bhasin breaks up with Aly Goni in Vishal Mishra's latest song

Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been impressing their fans ever since their participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Soon after the show came to an end, the two appeared in Tony Kakkar's song 'Tera Suit' which broke all records of popularity. Well now, the couple is all set to make you fall in love with them once again with their betrayal story. Yes, that's true! Their highly-anticipated music video titled 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' has finally been released by the makers on Tuesday. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the video has been directed by Navjit Buttar and the shooting has been done in the palaces of Jaipur.

The song isn't a happy one as Jasmin and Aly are seen playing the role of a couple in an unhappy wedding. It begins with Aly coming home back all drunk and pushing Jasmin on the very first night of their wedding. Later, it comes to light that he is a womanizer who is cheating on Jasmin and has no regrets. Time and again, he breaks Jasmin's heart and it is sure that JasAly fans will be heartbroken after watching the same. Both Jasmin and Aly took to their respective social media handles to inform everyone about their song's release today.

Both Aly and Jasmin shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote alongside in the caption "#TuBhiSatayaJayega OUT NOW! Time to give it all your love and don't forget to tell us how much you loved it."

Watch the full song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' here:

The two of them, from the past few days, have been sharing a lot of posters of their song. Not only this but they even teased their fans with the teaser and trailer of their upcoming song.

Speaking about their previous song 'Tera Suit,' it recently achieved a new milestone by garnering 100 million views on YouTube. Watch the same here:

On the professional front, Jasmin is popular for her roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, etc while Aly rose to fame with his appearance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two earlier participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi after which they went on to do Salman Khan's show.