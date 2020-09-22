Tiger Shroff's debut song ‘Unbelievable’ makes netizens go crazy

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
     
Actor Tiger Shroff dropped his debut song, Unbelievable as a singer. And his fans went crazy and shared their reactions.

New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2020 14:23 IST
Tiger Shroff shares his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ netizens go crazy
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF

Tiger Shroff shares his debut song Unbelievable on social media

Tiger Shroff's debut song Unbelievable is out and about and the new singer is receiving a lot of positive reviews. Yes, Tiger who is famous as an action hero in Bollywood has finally made his singing debut by launching his first single. The actor has been teasing fans with stills and promo of the song for a few days and today he dropped the news that the song is finally out. 

Tiger took to social media and shared the song with a caption saying, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now!...”

As soon as Tiger posted the song, netizens went crazy and shared their reactions on Twitter saying, "You are unbelievable". Take a look:

The Unbelievable song has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh and directed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, while, Paresh has choreographed it. In the video, Tiger is dressed up in a black and white attire and is seen singing and dancing with his love. 

Shroff announced his debut as a singer by sharing a post on his social media account. He said, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon. #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon"

This is not the first time Tiger has displayed his singing talent, earlier also the actor participated in I For India online concert in lockdown which was hosted by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. 

