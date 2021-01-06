Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DRDRE Rapper Dr. Dre 'doing great' after being hospitalised due to brain aneurysm

Iconic rapper and music producer Dr. Dre says he is doing great after being hospitalised. The 55-year-old reportedly suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. By Tuesday, Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was "lucid", a source told people.com.

He later shared an update with fans on Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," the music producer wrote along with a photo of him taken at a music studio.

"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he concluded.

According to TMZ, the musician was undergoing multiple tests on Tuesday but was in stable condition.