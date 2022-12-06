Pushpa's Srivalli, Saami Saami to Kacha Badam, know YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Pushpa Srivalli is YouTube's Top Music Video of 2022

YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022: As the year is nearing its end, everyone if looking back at the most popular and trending videos, photos and news that ruling the trends on social media. YouTube on Monday shared its 'Top 10' list of most streamed music videos and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa ruled it. While the film's most popular song Srivalli became the Top Music Video of 2022, Saami Saami song ranked third. Kacha Badam Song also made it to the top 10 list.

Check out the list of YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022 here-

● Srivalli (Video) | Pushpa | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Javed Ali | DSP | Sukumar

● Arabic Kuthu | Halamithi Habibo -Lyric Video| Beast| Thalapathy Vijay| Sun Pictures| Nelson| Anirudh

● Pushpa: Saami Saami - Full Video Song | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Sunidhi C | DSP | Sukumar

● Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022

● Le Le Aayi Coca Cola | Khesari Lal Yadav, Shilpi Raj | Chaita Geet

● Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega Ft Samantha ( Full Video) Pushpa | Allu A, Rashmika|Kanika K, DSP, Sukumar

● Oo Antava Mawa..Oo Oo Antava Full Video Song | Pushpa Songs | Allu Arjun| DSP |Sukumar |Samantha

● Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae Gill

● Arabic Kuthu - Video Song | Beast | Thalapathy Vijay | Pooja Hegde | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh

● Nathuniya | Khesari Lal New Song | Priyanka Singh |Arshiya Arshi| Bhojpuri Gana

Also Read: Sasta Shaark Tank to Carry Minati's Indian food magic, YouTube unveils top trending videos of 2022

Also Read: Oxford dictionary announces 'Goblin Mode' as word of year 2022: Know its iconic meaning

Latest Entertainment News