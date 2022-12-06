Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
Pushpa's Srivalli, Saami Saami to Kacha Badam, know YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa song Srivalli topped YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022 list, followed by Beast song and Saami Saami. Check out the full list.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2022 15:26 IST
Pushpa Srivalli is YouTube's Top Music Video of 2022
Image Source : YOUTUBE Pushpa Srivalli is YouTube's Top Music Video of 2022

YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022: As the year is nearing its end, everyone if looking back at the most popular and trending videos, photos and news that ruling the trends on social media. YouTube on Monday shared its 'Top 10' list of most streamed music videos and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa ruled it. While the film's most popular song Srivalli became the Top Music Video of 2022, Saami Saami song ranked third. Kacha Badam Song also made it to the top 10 list.

Check out the list of YouTube's Top Music Videos of 2022 here-

Srivalli (Video) | Pushpa | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Javed Ali | DSP | Sukumar

Arabic Kuthu | Halamithi Habibo -Lyric Video| Beast| Thalapathy Vijay| Sun Pictures| Nelson| Anirudh

Pushpa: Saami Saami - Full Video Song | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Sunidhi C | DSP | Sukumar

Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022

Le Le Aayi Coca Cola | Khesari Lal Yadav, Shilpi Raj | Chaita Geet

Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega Ft Samantha ( Full Video) Pushpa | Allu A, Rashmika|Kanika K, DSP, Sukumar

Oo Antava Mawa..Oo Oo Antava Full Video Song | Pushpa Songs | Allu Arjun| DSP |Sukumar |Samantha

Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae Gill

Arabic Kuthu - Video Song | Beast | Thalapathy Vijay | Pooja Hegde | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh

Nathuniya | Khesari Lal New Song | Priyanka Singh |Arshiya Arshi| Bhojpuri Gana

 

