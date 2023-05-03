NMACC presents 'The Sound of Music'; The Broadway classic makes its Indian debut

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE NMACC presents 'The Sound of Music'

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’, one of the most successful and loved Broadway musicals ever. Produced and managed by Broadway International Group, ‘The Sound of Music’ is a 5-time Tony Award winning show that marks the debut of not just the musical but also international Broadway in India.

Based in Austria of the 1930s, it portrays the triumph of the human spirit through music, romance, and happiness over conflict. The classic production, which has Simone Genatt and Marc Routh as Executive Producers and Eric Cornell as its General Manager, features 26 iconic songs like ‘My Favorite Things’, ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘The Hills are Alive’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita M Ambani said, "We are delighted to present ‘The Sound of Music’ as the first ever international Broadway musical in India, at the Cultural Centre! We showcased the best of India in ‘The Great Indian Musical’, and now we are thrilled to bring one of the most loved international musicals of all time to India."

"I have always believed art spreads hope and happiness. The Sound of Music is a joyful and timeless classic. I hope the people of Mumbai and India enjoy it with their families and children.", she added.

The Grand Theatre’s 2000-seater space provides the perfect venue for the musical – transporting the audience to the 1930s in Austria with scenic backgrounds, live orchestra, and live singing on stage. ‘The Sound of Music’ promises to be an unmissable extravaganza of love, laughter and music - ensuring that you don’t have to travel outside India for an international experience this summer.

About NMACC:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube. The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. Spread across its concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including ‘Kamal Kunj’ – one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

