Mohit Chauhan's 'Ae Watan' is a tribute to Indian Defence Forces 

Singer Mohit Chauhan will release his patriotic song, Ae Watan on Friday (August 13) on Koinage Records’ YouTube channel ahead of the 74th Independence Day. It is a tribute to Indian Defence Forces and their sacrifices for the nation. The lyrics are penned by Deepak Sharma, whereas the music is composed and produced by Abhishek Bakhshi.



The official video of the song is shot in different locations throughout India, bringing its beauty forward. It features Mohit Chauhan, the Prince Dance Group - winners of the reality show - India’s Got Talent and the most courageous representatives of the tricolour, and the Indian Defense Forces. The song along with its video will leave you spellbound and will invoke feelings of valour. At the same time, it will ignite your inner passion for the country and will make you feel grateful to be a part of such a glorious nation.



Speaking about the song, Mohit Chauhan said "Ae Watan is a tribute to our motherland, India, and every soldier who has sacrificed their lives for the nation. Even its lyrics are like, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan, Meri Palko Pe Tu Rehta Hai', depicting love for our country and keeping it before anyone else.

Patriotic songs have that eternal, innate power to stir our deepest emotions. Whenever I listen to a patriotic song, I feel a mix of all the emotions from pride to happiness, or they simply give me goosebumps. I hope the listeners feel the same while listening to Ae Watan. Of course, the feeling of love and devotion towards one’s country is something very pure."



Mohit Chauhan started his music career with Silk Route Band. In the year 2002, he dived into the Bollywood music industry with ‘Pheli Nazar Mein Dari Thi’ from the movie Road. His most notable songs are "Khoon Chala" from Rang De Basanti, “Phir Se Udd Chala” from Rockstar, and "Tum Se Hi" from Jab We Met.



He was also the recipient of many awards, including; Two Filmfare Awards for the Best Male Playback Singer and Three Zee Cine Awards for The Best Male Playback Singer. He is one of the most prominent Indi-pop singers of India and has rendered his voice for Hit movies like Rockstar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Tamasha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Rang De Basanti, Jab We Met, Fashion, Delhi-6, New York, Love Aaj Kal, and Kaminey.

