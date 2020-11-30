Know how Atul Jindal manage the two C's-- Covid and Choreography

Image Source : PR OBTAINED How Atul Jindal manage the two C's-- Covid and Choreography

Choreographer Atul Jindal has managed to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He has choreographed some of the biggest music videos, ad commercials, and shows for the likes of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and many more. However, after the success of songs – Loca Loca and Blue Eyes by Honey Singh, he has again collaborated with him for his new song – First Kiss which was released recently. But 2020 has not been that easy for anyone, Lets see what Atul has to say about his experience of Covid and Choreography!

Q-How choreographing was different with Covid norms?

A-It was very difficult, as we had to start choreographing for a song in February and launch it in mid-March but due to the nationwide lockdown, it became difficult to choreograph as we have not virtually had ever guided or trained anyone, earlier. But it was a whole new experience and we had fun choreographing them online.

He further added that telling the detailed steps online like--"Right arm uppar" or Left arm Uppar" became a little difficult virtually.

Q-How did you manage your time during Covid?

A-Honestly, I was very motivated because usually we don't get the 'me time' to work on ourselves or our body. We don't get time to train our body, so initially during the starting months of the covid lockdown, I tried pulling out more steps, took and gave online classes, started training myself and others more and worked upon myself. I started running, gymming and cycling but after a few months it became a little dull because I thought it would last for 2-3 months but it went on to 5-6 months. Later, all the motivation was gone and i switched to watching Netflix and series.

"I completed like almost all the drama, series and film," said Atul with a loud laugh.

Q-What new can be seen from Honey Singh as he is an exceptional dancer ?

A-We have already shot a song with Honey Singh titled "Shaiyaan Ji." Basically, every time we try and do something experimental with him as whatever steps or training you give to Honey Singh, he pulls it very nicely.

However, talking about another song with Honey Singh, Atul said "for the next, we are going little slow with the choreography. We are working on its 'Hook Step' more as sometimes we have to work according to the demand of song. We have tried a new groove or hook step with Singh and soon we will be doing a dance number with him."

Q-What precautions were taken during the choreography?

A- We took all the possible precautions. A day before the shoot, we all (Crew, management, actors, make-up teams and others) got our COVID tests done. It was mandatory for everyone to wear the mask and use sanitisers. Everyone was provided a separate bottle of sanitiser and we even maintained social distance. All the equipments were cleaned properly. Not all the people were called on the same day, we had shifts. Rather than calling 200-300 people on set, we have 40-50 people working in a given shift. So, it was quite safe and I felt safe working there or being there on the set.

Meanwhile, talking about his journey and success, Atul said "its a part of life, my journey is still starting and I am still evolving. I have to work a lot, right now I have worked on just 10-12 songs in the industry, I have to work more. Its just a start. There is a lot left to achieve in this journey."

He further added "I have schools in Delhi and Bombay and teaching is something that I like, its my passion to teach dance. I feel there are more hobbies center rather than professional dance institute, so I really want to uplift the dance in India and want to educate and train people on dance. I want to help kids in understanding what is dance."