Image Source : TWITTER Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan deal with heartbreak in Love Aaj Kal song Mehrama

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are leaving no stone unturned to make the fans fall in love with them over and over again. The couple is already setting the stage on fire with their killer steps on the song Haan Main Galat from the film Love Aaj Kal and now they have unveiled another romantic song to melt their fans’ hearts. Sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra, the song called Mehrama is about the pain that Zoe and Veer feel after their break-up and how they deal with it.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan look deeply hurt as they are seen taking different paths in the film and this song aptly describes their state of mind. The song is beautifully written by Irshad Kamil and the music is given by Pritam. Just like other Imtiaz Ali films, Love Aaj Kal is also loaded with soothing and feet-tapping songs which leave a print of viewers’ mind every time they listen to them. Songs Shayad and Haan Main Galat have already taken over the charts, now its time for Mehrama to create magic. Watch the song here-

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is a Valentine’s Day treat for the viewers featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Debutant Arushi Sharma. At the trailer launch of the film, the leading duo revealed their Valentine’s Day plans and said that they will go on a movie date and watch their film Love Aaj Kal. "We will watch 'Love Aaj Kal'. What else. He will also come," Sara said. "Yes, we will go on a date on Valentine's day," Kartik said.

