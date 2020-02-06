Kapil Sharma asks Kartik about his romantic scene with Sara. His reply leaves audience ROFL-ing

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The host Kapil Sharma, who is known for cracking jokes on his guests left Sartik (the moniker by which this jodi goes by) in splits several times. The channel has released a small trailer that gives a glimpse of all the fun one can expect from the upcoming episode.

At the beginning of the trailer, Kapil asks Sara and Kartik 'Kaisa Chal Raha Hai Aapka Love Aaj Kal'. The question evokes an awkward silence from the duo. However, before they could answer, Kapil goes on to add '..Ka Promotions'. Well, the question was a hint at their budding relationships.

It was a sort of embarrassment for Kartik when Kapil asked him about the romantic scene in the trailer. Kapil wanted to know whether Kartik was following his director's instructions in that scene or was it coming naturally to him. After a pause, Kartik said that he's a natural actor.

Well, quite a smart reply!

In later part of the trailer, Kapil asks Kartik to lift Archana Puran Singh. Though, Kartik lifts the actress, he soon falls on the floor gasping for breath. This leaves the audience in splits. Kartik was accompanied by his parents, who also couldn't control their laugh on seeing their son lifting Archana.

Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.