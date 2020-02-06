Sara Ali Khan’s answer about one-night stand gives Kareena Kapoor Khan relief. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan’s answer about one-night stand gives Kareena Kapoor Khan relief

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been getting candid with many Bollywood actresses on her radio show What Women want. Recently, Sara Ali Khan graced the couch with her and revealed details about her personal and professional life. Undoubtedly, Sara is a woman of today and as she herself claims, she is an ‘opinionated individual.’ So Kareena started her show on the same note and asked her about the difference between what women want today and what they wanted back then.

Replying to this, Sara beautifully said that women are more vocal about their wants today which has come because of their financial or emotional independence. They are vocal about their needs with their partners as well. While Kareena and Sara gave great pieces of advice for a modern woman, the last game segment left the fans excited. Sara made some interesting revelations as Kareena asked her if she had done any of the given things in a relationship.

Kareena asked Sara if she ever sent naughty texts and she replied in the affirmative. Then Kareena asked, “Can I tell him (Saif Ali Khan)?” Sara replied, “Sure, I mean he might watch it.” Kareena then joked that she would go home and tell Saif about this. Next Kareena asked if she has ever had a one-night stand. “I don’t think I should be asking you this question but I don’t know. I mean, we’re in a modern family. One-night stand?” she asked. Sara replied “Never!” to which Kareena breathed a sigh of relief. Watch the video here-

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to charm her fans in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. It is the next film in Ali’s Love Aaj Kal franchise. The first film starrer Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled for a Valentines Day release this year.

