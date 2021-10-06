Happy Navratri 2021: Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje to Chogada Tara, toe tapping Bollywood songs for your Garba night

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Happy Navratri 2021: Chogada Tara to Kesariyo Rang, toe tapping Bollywood songs for Garba night

With only a day left for the the auspicious festival of Goddess Durga, Navratri nation has dived into the festive mood. Celebrated across the country in different manners, Navratri is celebrated for nine days to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. Each state celebrates the festival following different set of rituals and traditions but what keeps everybody united is their spirit to enjoy the festivities with their dear ones. As our country gears up for the the nine-day festival, we bring to you some of the iconic, toe tapping Bollywood tracks which will make your Garba nights the most fun.

'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic song from his romantic film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles is the evergreen festive song. Sung by Vinod Rathod and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the track instantly sets you in an energetic mode. It's been over two decades and people still like every beat of this song and try to dance as Salman and Aishwarya did in the particular track.

'Kesariyo Rang'

Navaratri festivities are incomplete without the songs of popular folk singer Falguni Pathak. She has entertained us with several Garba songs over the years. 'Kesariyo Rang' is one of her songs that people definitely play to get the Garba vibe on. 'Khel Khel Re Bhawani Maa', 'Radha Ne Shyam', 'Indhana Winva', and 'Vithala' are also other popular Gujarati Garba songs of Falguni Pathak, who is known as Garba queen.

'Udi Udi Jaye'

Shah Rukh Khan has made several traditional dance forms all the more special in his Bollywood films. With 'Udi Udi Jaye' song from his film 'Raees', he marked his debut Garba performance on screen. His chemistry with actor Mahira Khan in the colourful song will definitely prompt you to pick up your dandiya sticks and shake a leg with your partner.

'Chogada Tara'

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film 'Loveyatri' didn't do well at box-office but its song 'Chogada Tara' was definitely a hit. Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, the track is filled with Gujarati words and beats that will make everyone feel hit the dance floor.

Also read: Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, SMS, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from their movie 'Ram-Leela' is a perfect song to listen to during Navratri. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, the catchy track begins with a teary-eyed Deepika lighting up diyas and performing Garba in a vengeance.

Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2021: Date, significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

-with ANI inputs