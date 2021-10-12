Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Gallan Bholiyan: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana treat fans with first poster of their new music video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved couples of tinsel town. On Tuesday (October 12) they treated their fans with a sweet surprise as they shared the poster of their upcoming , Gallan Bholiyan. Interestingly, the song has been crooned by Himanshi herself. Both Asim and Himanshi took to their social media platforms to share the poster.

Sharing the poster of the music video on Instagram, Asim wrote, “Song -Gallan Bholiya. Singer @iamhimanshikhurana, FT @asimriaz77.official.” As mentioned in the poster, the song will release on October 22.

Take a look:

In the poster Himanshi and Asim can be seen sharing a glance at each other. Himanshi looks beautiful in a floral kurta set while Asim looks dapper in a multicolor shirt. By the look of it, the song happens to be a love song.

Soon after the release of the poster, their fans could not keep calm and bombarded social media with congratulatory messages. Check pout their reactions here:

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Who is Umar Riaz? Know age, girlfriend, profession and more about Asim Riaz's brother

This is not their first music video, the couple has even featured together in the music videos of “Afsos Karoge”, “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhiya Kar”, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” among others.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana share awwdorable cruise picture