BTS' Jungkook & Suga drop dramatic track 'Stay Alive' for '7Fates: Chakho'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/7FATES: CHAKHO BY HYBE Stay Alive

The 21st-century pop icons BTS released 'Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS),' the OST for HYBE’s original story 7FATES: CHAKHO today. The song is available on various global music platforms now. The song was partially revealed on February 4, along with Episode Four of 7FATES: CHAKHO, exclusively via the digital comics platform WEBTOON. This marks the first time WEBTOON uses an OST as background music in global releases of all 10 languages.

“Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” is a pop ballad that exudes dreamy, sublime energy that complements the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world. BTS’ SUGA took on the role of producer of the song while Jung Kook's soulful vocals capture the essence of the story’s characters and narrative.

The title, “Stay Alive,” is a nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world. The lyrics explore an isolated boy's earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets in that vicious world.

A special video clip utilizing the Official Story Film and webtoon animation is also available on HYBE’s 7FATES: CHAKHO official YouTube channel.

Also read: BTS' Jimin shares FIRST post after appendicitis surgery

7FATES: CHAKHO was launched in 10 languages around the world in January, and immediately drew phenomenal responses amassing more than 15 million views within two days. It is an urban fantasy reinterpretation of chakhogapsa, a legendary group of tiger hunters from the Joseon Dynasty. A new episode is released every Saturday.