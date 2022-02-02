Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JIMINGLOBAL BTS' Jimin shares FIRST post after appendicitis surgery

Recently, popular K-pop band BTS' member Park Ji-min aka Jimin underwent acute appendicitis surgery and also tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, he took to a fan community forum Weverse and wrote to the ARMY, "You were worried about it right? I'm recovering well."

In another post, he wrote,"I'm sorry for the concern though I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I'm recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice. Please wait a minute I’ll recover my skills and go!"

BTS' agency Big Hit Music had issued a statement on social media that Jimin was hospitalised after he complained of sudden abdominal pain. It read, "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

Later, the agency also informed that Jimin’s surgery was successful and he had not come in contact with the other group members during the infectious stage. "According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.

After the news broke, several members of the BTS ARMY took to social media to send messages of love and support. "Get well soon Jimin," one fan tweeted, "and please take all the rest you need!" Added another, "Good wishes and love for his speedy recovery...Love you Jimin."

The news came about a month after Big Hit Music shared that Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to South Korea from the United States. It was revealed earlier this month that all three of the musicians have fully recovered.