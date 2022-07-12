BTS' J-Hope makes it to Billboard main singles chart as More debuts on Hot 100 chart for this week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM J-Hope

BTS' J-Hope is tasting success even before he has released his full-fledged solo album Jack In The Box. The first song from the album, More, which was pre-released has not struck a chord with fans and is already reining over music charts. K-pop superband BTS' member J-Hope launched a solo venture and has entered the US Billboard's main singles chart with 'More'. The song debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart for this week, Billboard said on social media on Monday, reports Yonhap. It came out on July 1 as a pre-released track from 'Jack in the Box', his solo debut album set to be out on Friday.

He previously reached 81 on the chart with 'Chicken Noodle Soup', a collaborative single with American singer-actor Becky G in 2019.

'More' is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds with lyrics about the rapper-dancer's hope to show more of his side to the world. The tune debuted at No. 70 on the British Official Singles Chart.

More is from the album 'Jack in the Box'. It will be the first-ever official solo album from the K-pop superband that recently announced a new chapter of its career. It represents J-Hope's bold aspirations to break the mould and grow further, Big Hit said.

It also said the two main singles, More and Arson, represent the central message of the album that has consistency in genre and the flow of the story from the beginning to the end.

'Arson' is about him meeting the harsh world after breaking out of the "box". It depicted the agony of J-Hope as he stands at a career crossroads.

The album will be uploaded on music services next Friday and become available in a 'Weverse Album' format, not a full-fledged physical album, on July 29. A Weverse Album is a digital album that can be played after downloading an app of the same name and scanning the QR code.

