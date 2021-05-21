Image Source : TWITTER/@ERICNAMOFFICIAL Armaan Malik, Eric Nam & KSHMR release 'Echo': Song talks about feeling of indecisiveness in relationship

Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam and international music producer KSHMR for a single titled 'Echo', which was released on Friday. The track highlights indecisiveness in a relationship that pushes partners off the edge.

"Echo was incepted when I met KSHMR in Los Angeles right before the onset of the global pandemic. He played some unreleased material including 'Echo'. It just stuck, and I recorded my demo verse at his studio itself. Around mid-2020, Eric and I had this little interaction on Twitter that sparked off an internet friendship and our teams got connected to discuss a potential collaboration. The track we all gravitated most towards was 'Echo', and we spent the next few months making it sound like it does right now. It feels amazing to create a magnificent song with such talented artists like KSHMR and Eric!" said Armaan.

The song has been released through Indian-American DJ and music producer Niles Hollowell-Dhar aka KSHMR's record label Dharma Worldwide. Talking about it, he expressed: "Echo was a demo I started years ago, unsure of how to finish it until I met Armaan. The voice and story he brought to the song was the perfect fit. Eric lent his awesome talent and it became a cross-country Asian collaboration, which I love. 'Echo' is a song about tough relationships that I think we can all relate to."

Eric Nam added: "(I am) Incredibly excited to be a part of this song with Armaan and KSHMR, especially as we release during this month that celebrates the AAPI Community. I'm so glad that we get to share this with the world and for us to be able to create this collaborative moment across continents and cultures. I hope our fans and listeners love it as much as we did putting it together!"

The release of "Echo" aims at honouring the artistes' Asian backgrounds and celebrates May as the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM).

Listen to the song here: