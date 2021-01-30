Image Source : TWITTER/ARMAAN MALIK Armaan Malik curious if social distancing is possible during a concert

Singer Armaan Malik is curious to learn whether social distancing is possible during a concert or no. He took to Twitter on Saturday to express his concern. The singer wanted to take suggestions from his fans around and he penned the same in his tweet. "Can you imagine social distancing at a concert," the singer tweeted. Although, several of his fans suggested that a concert should only be arranged once things get better because they want to meet and hug Armaan.

Take a look at his Tweet here:

Can you imagine social distancing at a concert.🤯 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 30, 2021

Commenting on his tweet, fans suggested that even if such a thing happens, it is not possible in India. They also clearly mentioned that they are not eager to maintain social distancing if they attend Armaan's concert. "Not possible in India," commented a fan of the singer.

"You might be kidding I guess that is not possible. And if it is your concert then we cannot even think of doing social distancing," expressed another fan.

"Yess Armaan it's very different and difficult to do social distancing if fans attend the concert of their favourite artist," suggested another fan.

"Keeping a one arm distance from each other would remind us of attending school's assembly," shared another fan.

The singer has released his new English track titled How many, which describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship. "How many" is Armaan's third English single after "Control" and "next 2 me". "'How many' is about complex relationships where you're constantly fighting, making up, taking the hits yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)