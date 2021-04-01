Image Source : PR FETCHED Acharya song 'Laahe Laahe' featuring Chiranjeevi leaves fans amazed

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharya' is one of the highly-acclaimed films which has left the audience excited about what special is going to happen on the big screen. Amidst this excitement, the team recently released the first lyrical video song 'Laahe Laahe,' a glimpse of which was released via a promo. And it won't be wrong to say that the same has definitely doubled everyone's enthusiasm. Composed by Mani Sharma, this song is a folk number that introduces the audience to Chiranjeevi's unique style in the film.

It is the first lyrical song of the film to be released and it is getting a great response. Choreographed by Dinesh, Laahe Laahe is an upbeat number, which is definitely on its way to being a chartbuster in the coming days.

Coming back to the film, it is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Productions, is being directed by Koratala Siva. Actor Ram Charan will appear in an important cameo in the film alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

Apart from them, the film has an ensemble cast including celebs like-- Kajal Aggarwal​​, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Mani Sharma. Apart from them, actress Regina Cassandra will be seen performing a special song in the movie.

Acharya is scheduled to hit screens on May 13, 2021.