Pachtaoge Song: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi’s romantic track ends with shocking twist, video goes viral

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi’s romantic track Pachtaoge ends with a shocking twist

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who won the National Award for the Bollywood film 'Uri - The Surgical Strike', is seen dancing with Bollywood's Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi in a very romantic song that hit YouTube on Friday. This is the first time Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal are seen together on the screen. In this song named 'Pachtaoge', Vicky and Nora can be seen dancing in a romantic style and sharing sizzling chemistry.

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal's romantic song Pachtaoge has been shared by T-Series on its YouTube channel. This song is from the album 'Jani Way' and is sung by famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. The music of the song is given by B Praak. Nora and Vicky's chemistry is being liked by the people and the video has already gone viral on the internet. Yesterday the teaser video of 'Pachhtaoge' was shared by actor Vicky Kaushal from his Instagram account. In the caption accompanying the video, Vicky wrote - "Get lost in the story of love and heartbreak."

Watch the song here-

Talking about the song, Nora had said, ''I'd been waiting for such opportunities as I have always wanted to be an actress”. Vicky was also all praises about Nora. "She’s a person who radiates positivity and we had a lot of fun shooting with her. When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on loop for the longest time," he said

On the related note, Nora Fatehi has been making headlines because of her performances in the songs. She will soon be seen in the film Street Dancer along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is shooting for Ticket to Bollywood' these days. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the main lead in Sam Manik Shaw's biography.

