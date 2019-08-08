Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
  Vicky Kaushal's shirtless pictures set the internet on fire. Have you seen them yet?

Vicky Kaushal's shirtless pictures set the internet on fire. Have you seen them yet?

Vicky Kaushal is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan base in the country.  Recently, the actor uploaded shirtless pictures and everyone is drooling over the photos.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2019 23:45 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Vicky Kaushal's shirtless pictures set the internet on fire. Have you seen them yet?

Vicky Kaushal is of the most handsome dudes of Bollywood. The Uri actor is a rage, not only because of his charming looks but also for his acting skills and choice of projects. Apart from that, Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing headlines and has set tongues wagging with their interesting love life. The actor has made his mark in the industry in a small-time, which is a commendable feat. Vicky Kaushal's 'How's The Josh' makes people skip a beat, and his adorable antics make ladies go weak in the knees.

Vicky Kaushal is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan base in the country.  Recently, the actor uploaded shirtless pictures and everyone is drooling over the photos. Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has quite a few films in the pipeline. He has two biopics lined up, one is Sardar Uddham Singh and other is on Sam Manekshaw. He will also be a part of a horror franchise film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar's ensemble period drama Takht.

