Vicky Kaushal calls himself fridge potato as he shares adorable childhood picture- See pic

Monday, August 19, 2019
     
Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram account to share one of his childhood pictures in which he is looking as adorable as a teddy bear. Check his latest Instagram post.

New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2019 18:08 IST
URI fame Vicky Kaushal is much in news for his power-packed performances and his acting skills. The actor rose to fame after his marvelous roles in Raazi, URI: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyan, Sanju, Masaan etc. He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh and Dharma Productions horror movie, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his commendable performance in URI: The Surgical Strike. Recently, Vicky Kushal, the Nation's heartthrob shared his childhood picture and trust us, you can't take your eyes off!

He captioned his photo as, "Fridge potato. Circa' 88."

Check Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post

Fridge potato. Circa ‘88.

Vicky Kaushal also shared his childhood pictures a few months ago, which he captioned as, "Post-shave look..."

Post shave look...

On his role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal recently said, “Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh! Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character."

