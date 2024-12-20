Vanvaas Movie Review: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma's Ramayana-inspired film is a complete emotional ride

Vanvaas Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Vanvaas

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: December 20, 2024

December 20, 2024 Director: Anil Sharma

Genre: Family Drama

Vanvaas Movie Review: After the massive success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' in 2023, director Anil Sharma is now back with a film based on the father-son relationship. The director is popularly known for his family-drama films, and again he is set to entertain the audience with a clean family story. The film stars Nana Patekar and 'Gadar 2' stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in key roles. If you are planning to watch the movie in cinemas, you should read this detailed review till the end to get a brief idea about 'Vanvaas'.

Story

As we know, the Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma-starrer, 'Vanvaas', is a heart-touching story of family relationships. Its storyline is set in today's era, where priority is given to self rather than family, which in turn becomes the main reason behind the increase in distance in personal relationships. The story revolves around Nana Patekar's character, who has been thrown out of the house by his sons. He is struggling with day-to-day life and also suffering from weak memory, but he is optimistic that one day his family will come to take him back. Amid this, he meets a guy named Veeru, who tries to reconcile things between him and his family. The film is a complete emotional ride, and at one point, one might also remember the film 'Baghban', which had a somewhat similar plot.

Acting

Nana Patekar has played the role of the head of a household whose family thinks that he is a 'burden' for them and wants to get rid of him at the earliest. Nana Patekar's acting in the role of this old man will touch your heart and definitely strike your emotional chord. Utkarsh Sharma, on the other hand, was also impressive in the role of a simplistic guy. Simrat Kaur also justified her character.

Direction and Writing

The film is written and directed by Anil Sharma, who has left no stone unturned in creating one of the most emotional films ever. The film will keep your interest intact from the beginning to the conclusion. Not only this, the background music of 'Vanvaas' is one of the main attractions of the film and has been used in each sequence so perfectly that it binds the interest of the audience to it.

Verdict

'Vanvaas' is not just a film but a reflection of society, which showcases the fragility of human relationships. One can watch this heart-touching film with your friends and family without any hesitation. The only thing which could have been better in the film is its second half, which felt a little slow and some of the scenes seemed stretched. Overall, 'Vanvaas' is a good family watch.