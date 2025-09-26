Tu Meri Poori Kahani Review: Mahesh Bhatt’s modern take on dreams and relationships Tu Meri Poori Kahani, directed by Suhrita Das in collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt, is an emotional and deeply moving drama that explores the clash between love and ambition in modern youth. Scroll further to read on the full review.

Movie Name: Tu Meri Poori Kahani

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 26, 2025

Director: Suhrita Das, Mahesh Bhatt

Genre: Romantic drama

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Das, 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' is an emotional and deeply moving story that explores the dreams, struggles, and dilemmas of today's young generation. While the title may sound like a traditional love story, its spirit is far more contemporary, sensitive, and complex. The film traces the journey of a young woman torn between two worlds: love and fame.

Story

The story begins with an audition scene for Anika, played by Hirranya Ojha, which, though simple, establishes the film's theme. Anika stands in front of the camera, fully prepared and confident, but soon realises that the audience is more interested in her breakfast than her talent. This moment connects the audience with Anika's self-esteem and struggle for the first time. Anika is not a traditional heroine. She is a new-generation, independent young woman, determined to fulfil her dreams. But her path isn't easy; failures, rejections, and self-doubt haunt her. Mahesh Bhatt's stories often feature characters who are broken, but their strength emerges from that very brokenness. Anika falls into that category.

Performance

Hirranya Ojha's performance is remarkable. As a debutante, she portrays her character with depth and truth. Her confidence, fear, insecurity, and love all feel incredibly natural. The film's other key character is an aspiring musician, played by Arhaan Pateel. He portrays his role with poise and maturity. He never lets his fear or despair overwhelm him, maintaining calm in every situation. His character symbolises those young people who dream of a glittering world but are unaware of its reality.

The clash of love and fame

The film's central dilemma is love versus fame. This conflict arises in Anika's life when she meets Raj, a successful but controlling filmmaker. Raj draws her into the world of glamour, but his intentions are selfish. The character of Raj represents those who, in their pursuit of success, forget relationships and humanity. Shammi Duhan stands strong in this role.

Direction and writing

Suhrita Das makes her directorial debut with this film, and she delivers a mature and restrained debut. In collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt, she has brought to life a story that is neither overly sentimental nor artificial. The dialogue, "You cannot have two addictions together in life," succinctly captures the essence of the film. The film's writing gives each character its own identity. This isn't just the love story of Anika and the musician, but the clash of dreams, egos, and choices of three characters.

Anu Malik's return

The film's music is composed by Anu Malik, and he once again proves that music that matches a true story can still be effective. His songs strengthen the film's emotional layers and flow seamlessly with the story, rather than hindering it.

Emotional resonance

The film is often reminiscent of Mahesh Bhatt's previous films, with the sadness of 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee', the family entanglements of 'Zakhm', and the innocence of 'Aashiqui'. A scene in which Anika reveals that she has only fifteen thousand three hundred rupees, yet she has fallen in love, makes the audience smile and reflect.

Film's potential

The film's biggest challenge is its timing. Audience preferences have changed today, and only films with big stars or massive promotional campaigns survive in theatres. 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' doesn't have a big budget or a superstar, but its strength lies in its story, acting, and music. If the film is supported by word-of-mouth, it could certainly capture audience attention.

Why watch this film?

‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani' is a heartfelt love story that grapples with the questions today's young generation struggles to ask themselves: should I conform to society's standards or follow my heart? Is success everything, or do relationships matter more? This film is for audiences who prefer slower-paced, in-depth stories over fast-paced action. Given the right opportunity and support, this film could become a new voice like 'Saiyaara' or 'Aashiqui 2'. We give this film 3 stars.

