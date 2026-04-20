All-round Mumbai Indians inflict biggest IPL loss on GT to return to winning ways in Ahmedabad

New Delhi:

The Mumbai Indians finally displayed a brilliant all-round performance to cap off a huge 99-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Well led by Tilak Varma's century and strong bowling displays from several bowlers, MI inflicted GT with their biggest IPL loss to return to winning ways in the Indian cash-rich league.

MI were on song in the second innings but were stumbling in the first innings until Tilak picked them up with a 45-ball century and powered them to a challenging total of 199/5. With momentum behind them, the bowlers did very well to back the batters as they bowled the hosts out for just 100 in 15.5 overs to register a Net-run-rate boosting win in Ahmedabad. This win also marks MI's first-ever win over GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

More to follow...