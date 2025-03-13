The Diplomat Movie Review: John Abraham hits the right spot without high-octane action and dialoguebaazi John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's The Diplomat will be released on the occasion of Holi. Read the full review to know whether Shivam Nair's film is worth watching in theatres or not.

Movie Name: The Diplomat

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: March 14, 2025

Director: Shivam Nair

Genre: Thriller

There are many films based on India-Pakistan relations and most of them contain cliched dialogues, strong drama, action and sloganeering. It is believed that these four things are enough to create a feeling of patriotism through movies. Well, John Abraham's late release 'The Diplomat' is different from these movies. The silent effect of 'Baby' and 'A Wednesday' is seen in this film. John Abraham starrer explores the international relations between two rival countries, India and Pakistan, without overdoing anything and also hits the right spot. The Bollywood actor, who has left his mark in several patriotic films like Satyamev Jayate and Pokhran among others, has this time chosen a character that suits his personality and has a solid script.

Story

The Diplomat is based on real life and presents the story of Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman who was forcibly married in Pakistan, faced physical violence and sexual harassment and later took refuge in the Indian Embassy. This case was handled by real-life character diplomat JP Singh. While Sadia Khateeb plays the role of Uzma Ahmed, JP Singh is played by John Abraham. Battling diplomatic hurdles, legal complexities and pressure from both governments, Singh makes every possible effort to bring Uzma home. In recent times, we have seen many films depicting the India-Pakistan tension, but John Abraham's film is quite different from them. He has played the role of a diplomat who is a man of few words but is determined and knows his job well. Working as a diplomat in Pakistan is not easy, and he knows how to deal with the unruly Pakistani crowd. The chaos that spread in Pakistan has been shown beautifully in this film.

Acting

If you are an action lover, then the film will disappoint you as there is no high-octane action-packed drama where we can see John Abraham shirtless and beating thousands of goons. An effective attempt has been made to keep the film as real as possible. John is seen as a determined, composed and straightforward diplomat in the movie. He has also justified this role completely. The actor, who is always seen showing strength and flaunting his glamorous body, is in suit-boot this time and reflects class in each frame.

Talking about Sadia Khateeb, she has emerged as the real hero of the film. She has been successful in establishing herself in this fast-paced story. Sadia has presented the real-life story of Uzma Ahmed. The emotions of a tortured wife and a captive are visible on her face. She has no romantic angle with John Abraham, but the chemistry between the two is good. Kumud Mishra is seen in the role of Uzma's lawyer and Revathy is playing the role of Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Both are excellent in their places. Jagjit Sandhu plays the role of an ISI employee and the husband of Sadia's character. He is impressive. Whenever he beats Uzma, you will feel the pain and suffering. The cruelty is visible in Jagjit's eyes. Sharib Hashmi is seen in the role of an investigative journalist and brings a smile each time he appears on screen.

Direction

Now, coming to the weakest aspect of the film, which is its direction. There are some flaws in Shivam Nair's direction. In the film, he has used names from real life but has avoided using the names of leaders. Despite the film being based on real life, one most irritating thing is that in Indian films, Pakistanis have always been shown as dreaded, wife-beaters and Pathani kurta-pyjamas. This time, too, the homes of these Pakistani characters who roam around with big cars and guns, spreading terrorism, have a whiff of poverty. This time too, the terrorists have been shown from the environment of hilly villages, which is quite similar to Kashmir, whereas terrorism in Pakistan has penetrated even the urban environment of Lahore and Islamabad. The picturisation of Pakistan could have been different. This time, perhaps there was a chance to show Pakistani diplomacy in detail in the film, but it was missed and was limited only to terrorism.

The story is interesting and the acting is commendable, yet the background of the film falls short. The director missed the opportunity to show something new and different. Apart from this, an Indian girl getting trapped among Pakistan or terrorists has been shown in many films and web series before this. Despite being a real and new story, it seems familiar. However, the film does not bore you. The audience will not get a single chance to yawn, the director should be praised for this. The film is tight and will force you to keep up the guesswork. The cinematography is amazing. Small expressions are shown brilliantly through close-up scenes. This film, with a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes, has good editing.

Verdict

We have already mentioned every small and big aspect of the film above. 'The Diplomat' is one of the films showing John Abraham's most impressive acting. If you are a patriot and a fan of John Abraham, then this film is a must-watch. Apart from this, the film should be given a chance, because the work of the actors is excellent. There is no propaganda of any kind in the film, and a glimpse of Indian diplomacy is seen very closely. The film rightly deserves three out of five stars.

