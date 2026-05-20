The Boys Season 5 finale X review: What users are saying about Karl Urban and Antony Starr's show

New Delhi:

Prime Video's hit show, The Boys, that premiered in 2019, has finally come to an end with its fifth season. The finale episode titled Blood and Bone, aired on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Starring Karl Urban and Antony Starr, the show has been drawing attention since Season 5 began streaming on April 8, 2026.

Created by Eric Kripke, the series has continued to trend since its latest season released. However, the finale of The Boys Season 5 has sparked a wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers sharing mixed views on the intense ending.

Fans have also been discussing the performances of the cast, with many pointing out drawbacks in the finale episode's storyline. Here's what social media users are saying about the season's finale.

The Boys Season 5 finale X review

So far, the finale of The Boys starring Karl Urban and Antony Starr has received mixed reactions online. Many fans expressed disappointment with the overall season but admitted they enjoyed the finale episode.

One user called the final season "rushed" and "confusing" but still appreciated the ending, writing, "While I think season 5 of The Boys felt a little bit rushed and confusing as a whole, I still think that the finale was actually pretty good as a send off to the series."

However, several viewers praised the finale episode. One X user wrote, "The boys season 5 was lowkey terrible but the finale was actually pretty good."

Another user described the finale as "satisfying" while comparing it to Stranger Things Season 5. The user wrote, "The finale of the Boys is satisfying, but also kinda not. Like it does everything everyone kinda expected well, but it just doesn't feel that earned, you know. Still better than Stranger Things season 5 tho (sic)."

See other X reactions below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 release time in India: When and where to watch the finale