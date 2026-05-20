The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 release time in India: When and where to watch the finale

New Delhi:

The final episode of The Boys releases on Prime Video today. After five seasons and nearly seven years of chaos, bloodshed, and shocking twists, The Boys has officially reached its end. The final episode of Season 5, titled Blood and Bone, will soon drop online, and fans will finally get answers about the fate of Homelander, Butcher, and the rest of the surviving characters.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8: When to watch

The final episode of The Boys will be released between 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm in India. Across the world, the timelines are different. Here's what you need to know:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, May 19

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, May 19

US West Coast: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, May 20

Midwest US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 20

East Coast US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, May 20

UK: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, May 20

France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, May 20

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, May 20

South Korea and Japan: 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20

Sydney: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday, May 20

What is the runtime of The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?

The finale episode of The Boys Season 5, titled Blood and Bone, reportedly runs for 1 hour and 5 minutes. Interestingly, showrunner Eric Kripke chose not to stretch the finale into an extra-long 90-minute episode, instead keeping the storytelling sharp and tightly paced.

What happened in The Boys Season 5 Episode 7?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 had already left viewers emotional after one of the series’ most heartbreaking moments. Frenchie sacrificed himself to save Kimiko and Sage during Homelander’s attack on their hideout. Instead of being killed instantly, he slowly succumbed to radiation poisoning while lying in Kimiko’s arms. His final words, taken straight from the original comics, were: “Je t'aime. From the first.”

What is expected in the finale episode of The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?

The finale reportedly builds towards a massive confrontation between The Boys and The Seven at the White House, with consequences that could change everything. Whether Homelander survives, whether Butcher sacrifices himself, or whether anyone truly gets a happy ending remained unclear until the very last moments.

Also read: The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 X review: What the internet says about Karl Urban and Jack Quaid's show