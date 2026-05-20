Punjab: CM Mann announces free bus travel for NEET UG re-exam candidates on June 20, 21 and 22

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination will be allowed free travel on Punjab Roadways buses. The decision aims to ease financial pressure on candidates travelling to their exam centres.

Announcing the move, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the facility will be available for students on June 20, 21 and 22. Candidates will only need to show their admit card to travel without paying any fare.

A video in this regard has been shared by Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on X.

Explaining the move, Mann said, "Many poor students take the NEET exam. They don't even have the money to pay for the fare to get to the exam centre. When Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the NEET students recently, they requested help. Therefore, the Punjab government has decided to waive the fare for all students taking the NEET exam in all Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21 and 22. Show your admit card and you won't be charged a ticket," Mann said in a post on X.

He also extended his best wishes to students appearing for the upcoming medical entrance examination. Kejriwal encouraged them to take the exam with confidence and without any stress.

Decision after students flag concerns

The decision comes after concerns were raised by students regarding the cost of travel, especially after the NEET UG examination held on May 3 was cancelled due to allegations of irregularities in the exam process. The re-exam has now been scheduled for June 21.

Earlier, Kejriwal also responded to students’ concerns in this regard. In a video message on X, he said he would raise the issue with the Punjab Chief Minister after interacting with aspirants who shared their difficulties.

"Some children have written that they do not have enough money to afford bus fare. I am going to Punjab tomorrow and will speak to Bhagwant Mann so that at least in Punjab, bus travel can be made free for students on the day of the examination," he said.