The Buckingham Murders Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor impresses in must-watch murder mystery

The Buckingham Murders is co-produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: The Buckingham Murders

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024 Director: Hansal Mehta

Genre: Crime Thriller

After the success of her film Crew earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in cinemas in a whole new avatar with The Buckingham Murders. Kareena is not only the lead actress in the film, but she has also served as a producer for the first time. Below is a detailed review about the film, actors' performance, direction, screenplay and other factors which are important for you to know if you are also planning to watch the crime thriller this weekend.

Story

The murder mystery revolves around Jasmeet 'Jazz' Bhamra, who is a detective. This character is played by Kareena in the film. Jasmeet is going through a difficult phase of her life after she loses her son after a crazy man kills him. Post this incident, she relocates to a different town in Buckinghamshire, believing that it will somehow heal her.

In the new town, she gets her first case which is of a missing Sikh child, who is found dead in an abandoned car in a park. After investigation, it is revealed that the main suspect is a boy named Saqib who is actually the son of the ex-business partner of the dead boy's father. A testimony is prepared which can prove that Saqib is the real killer. However, Jasmeet catches the lie and then sets out to find out the truth.

Acting

In the film, Kareena is seen quite natural with the Indian and British actors and this point will surely keep you in sync with the storyline. Not only her but other characters in The Buckingham Murders have also justified their roles nicely. Director Hansal Mehta has managed to bring out Kareena in this avatar for the first time perfectly.

Ranveer Brar is playing Daljeet Kohli, who is the father of the deceased child, and will also not let you think for a split second that this is his debut film. British actor Keith Allen has also justified his role and is worth watching. Kapil Redekar as Saquib Chaudhary also deserves applause for his performance.

Advertisement

Direction

Director Hansal Mehta is known for his style of story telling and has delivered several gripping films in the past such as Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh, among others. The film showcases several social issues as well including communal disharmony, LGBTQ issues, and drug abuse among teenagers, and others.

Hansal Mehta has left no stone unturned in portraying the murder mystery in a realistic manner. One can also compare the style of the director was quite similar to that of British directors. He has cleverly cast British actors in the lead roles and there is a mix of Punjabi, Hindi and English. There is also a human angle in the film, which gives an emotional touch to the story.

Verdict

The story of The Buckingham Murders will unfold layer by layer, which will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. The performances of the actors, and the direction of the film will impress you throughout. However, on the negative aspects of the film, the climax of The Buckingham Murders is a bit weak, if that had been more powerful the film without a shadow of a doubt deserves four stars.