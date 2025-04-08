Shahjahanpur man threatens to bomb UP CM Yogi Adityanath, arrested: Police A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district has been arrested for threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a letter that claimed he would be blown up with a bomb. The threat, sent via post, triggered panic in the local police department, which launched an immediate investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat through a letter that claimed he would be killed in a bomb attack. The letter was addressed to the Shahjahanpur superintendent of police and sparked panic in the local police department, prompting an immediate investigation.

The handwritten note claimed to be from two individuals — Abid Ansari and Mehndi Ansari — who identified themselves as brothers and agents of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. The letter stated that they had received training in Pakistan and had come to India to avenge the deaths of gangster-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari. It also specified April 10 as the date they intended to kill the chief minister.

Accused claimed to be ISI-trained, named two others

The letter was designed to portray the threat as a terrorist plot. Police said the writer had mentioned cross-border training and a political motive, which immediately raised concerns of a larger conspiracy. However, preliminary investigations revealed that the real motive was far more personal. Using surveillance footage and technical analysis, Shahjahanpur police identified the sender as Azeem, a resident of Gunara village under Jalalabad police station limits. He was arrested and brought in for questioning.

Land dispute behind death threat, say police

During interrogation, Azeem admitted that he had written the threatening letter in an attempt to falsely implicate Abid and Mehndi Ansari, with whom he had an ongoing land dispute in the village. He confessed that there was no real plot against the chief minister and that he used the names of Atiq and Mukhtar to lend credibility to the fabricated story. Senior officials said Azeem is currently being questioned, and further legal action will follow.

(Reported by Ankit Jauhar)