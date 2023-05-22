Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Manoj Bajpayee's hard-hitting & eye-opening courtroom drama is a masterpiece

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Release Date: 23 May 2023

23 May 2023 Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Genre: Courtroom Drama

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Manoj Bajpayee's hard-hitting, eye-opening, engaging and empowering film is here and one can surely say that only one person is enough to move the system by making 'faith', a weapon. Only one person is enough to change the societal norms, thinking and blindfaith in godmen. And with 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Manoj Bajpayee is enough to attract the audience to the cinema halls. However, people will be able to watch this film not in theaters but on the OTT platform sitting at home.

Plot:

'Ek Banda Kafi Hai' is based on the case against a highly influential godman who was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl studying in his school and the film follows the victim in the case. The film is based on true events in the life of PC Solanki, who fought the case and brought Baba behind bars.

Story:

The film begins with a minor girl 'Nu' (Adrija Singh) stepping into a Delhi Police Station, accompanied by her parents (Jai Hind Kumar and Durga Sharma), where they came to file a rape case against a godman (Surya Mohan Kulshrestha) whom they worship. Being a high-profile case, this case becomes faces many difficulties, manipulations and setbacks. An FIR is lodged against the film’s godman, thereafter referred to as Baba, under the POCSO Act, 2012. He’s swiftly arrested and granted 15 days of police custody. There is a loss of life and property. But they just say that one person is enough to turn the tide of life and that is what happened.

The film shows the rollercoaster ride life of lawyer P Poonamchand Solanki during this trial that lasted for 5 years, how he keeps his truth above all and moves forward with his faith and gets justice for this girl.

Highlights

This is director Apoorva Singh Karki's first feature film, before that he has made many contents on OTT.

The story written by Deepak Kingrani is capable of keeping the audience engaged.

Veteran actor Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, who belongs to the theatre, has few dialogues but his expressions and presence are enough.

The innocence and real performance of Adrija Singh playing the character of Nu will win the hearts of the audience.

- Jai Hind Kumar and Durga Sharma have given very real performance as Nu's parents, their anger and helplessness is well handled by the director. Vipin Sharma, Abhijeet Lahiri, Vivek Tandon, Balaji Lakshminarasimhan have handled the courtroom drama very well.

1. We all are aware of Manoj Bajpayee's acting prowess. And once again with this film, he immortalised the life of PC Solanki.

2. Producer Vinod Bhanushali has to be commended that he believes in such a subject and has the courage to present it fearlessly on screen.

3. The manner in which Manoj Bajpayee has presented a dialogue between Shiva and Parvati in the context of sin is extraordinary.

It is very important not only to watch this film but also to talk about it and be aware, and it is very important for everyone to become a person to make an important change.