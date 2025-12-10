Upper Circuit Alert: FMCG stock under Rs 100 hits 5% upper circuit for a third consecutive session, details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 33.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) Elitecon International share price was locked-in at 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. This is the third consecutive session when the stock has hit the upper circuit. The smallcap stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 98.99 against the previous close of Rs 94.65 on the BSE. The counter gained amid firm buying to and was up as much as 5 per cent to Rs 99.38 apiece. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,885.89 crore. In between, the stock touched the intraday low of Rs 98.

The counter has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 15.65 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 33.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

What's behind the rally?

The stock has been rallying ever since the company informed exchanges that it has paid the full amount of the interim dividend to all eligible shareholders of the non-promoter category. The firm also said that the promoter category shareholders of the company have voluntarily relinquished their entire entitlement to the dividend. The total value of dividends for the promoter category shareholders stood at around Rs 47.5 million.

Earlier, the company, in its meeting held on November 5, 2025, declared an interim dividend of 5 per cent per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The company had fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

Meanwhile, stock markets remain volatile today as the benchmark fell after rebounding in early trade amid value-buying at lower levels.

