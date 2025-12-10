Next-generation Kia Seltos unveiled in India: Design, features, and engine details Bookings for the next-generation Kia Seltos will open tonight at midnight for an amount of Rs 25,000, with deliveries commencing from mid-January. The automaker will announce the final prices on January 2.

Kia has unveiled the new generation of its Seltos SUV in India. The company claims the updated SUV is both more stylish and more practical, featuring significant increases in size and a host of new features. The new Seltos is now longer and wider, and its wheelbase has also been increased.

It will be available in 10 single-tone colors, including two new shades, and will be offered across four base trims: HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX. Bookings will open tonight at midnight for an amount of Rs 25,000, with deliveries commencing from mid-January. The automaker will announce the final prices on January 2.

Next-generation Kia Seltos: Exterior

The new Kia Seltos has grown in size: it is now 95 mm longer and 30 mm wider, while the wheelbase has increased by 80 mm.

Key exterior design elements include:

A new front end, which Kia calls the "Digital Tiger Face."

A black high-gloss grille complemented by dark gunmetal accents.

Ice Cube LED headlamps with a dynamic welcome function.

Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals and LED fog lamps.

Star Map LED connected taillamps at the rear.

An integrated rear spoiler with a hidden rear wiper.

18-inch alloy wheels and automatic flush door handles.

Dark gunmetal finish skid plates.

Next-generation Kia Seltos: Interior

The new Seltos features a technologically rich interior with a welcome seat function and a sky-black and white two-tone scheme with leatherette seats.

Interior highlights include:

30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel: Integrates the driver information display, infotainment screen, and temperature controls.

Driver Seating: A 10-way adjustable driver seat with power lumbar support and a memory function synced with the ORVM settings.

Comfort: Ventilated front seats, a double D-cut steering wheel, a wireless charger, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Rear Seating: 60:40 split rear seats with recline adjustment and sun shade curtains.

Convenience: Two Type-C USB ports in the front and rear, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Next-generation Kia Seltos: Safety and Technology

The new Seltos significantly boosts its safety and technology offerings:

Standard Safety: Comes equipped with 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a roll-over sensor, all-wheel disc brakes, auto light control, and Rear Occupant Alert, among others.

ADAS Level 2+: Features 28 autonomous safety features, including Front Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control Zone, and Highway Driving Assist.

Additional Tech: Includes Smart Key proximity unlock function, a windshield projection Head-Up Display, and an Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold.

Connectivity: The car comes with 91 connected car features and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates even after purchase.

Next-generation Kia Seltos: Powertrain Options

The new Kia Seltos offers three engine choices, known as the Smartstream lineup:

Engine Power Torque Smartstream G1.5 (Petrol) 115 PS 144 Nm Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI (Turbo-Petrol) 160 PS 253 Nm D1.5 (Diesel) 116 PS 250 Nm

These engines can be paired with multiple transmission options, including Manual, iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), and Automatic gearboxes.

