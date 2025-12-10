Maruti Suzuki prepares Brezza facelift; launch expected next year The current Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which launched in 2022, is set to receive its first facelift, with the company expected to update its styling and interior.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki is upgrading its lineup to bring it on par with the competition. The company is currently testing the Brezza facelift, which will receive its first update since the launch of the current model in 2022. The facelift is anticipated to introduce changes to the styling, interior, and safety features, and is expected to arrive in the market next year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift exterior design

The outside look of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift won't change a lot from the current version. The company plans to make some small updates to improve its overall appearance, rather than completely changing it.

Recent photos of a new vehicle suggest some exciting design changes. It looks like there will be new black alloy wheels with a unique swirl pattern. The front lights might be more streamlined, giving it a sleeker appearance, and the back could have an LED light bar. Additionally, the bumpers may have a fresh, updated shape.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift interior and features

The interior is also expected to receive minor improvements throughout. The company might add new seat fabrics, make some changes to the cabin design, and include a few extra features that make it easier to use. The current screens, which are 9 inches and 7 inches in size, are expected to stay the same.

Some of the more advanced models may come with additional safety features, although we don't have specific information about what those features might be just yet.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift powertrain

The Brezza facelift is expected to carry forward the same petrol engine and gearbox options:

A 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque.

This engine will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

CNG options are also expected to continue.

