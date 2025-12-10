MG Hector SUV facelift to debut in India on December 15: What’s changing While the MG Hector SUV was launched in 2019 and received a major update in 2023, the upcoming facelift will feature only minor aesthetic changes to the front and back.

New Delhi:

MG Motor is getting ready to launch the updated version of its MG Hector SUV in India. This vehicle was first introduced in 2019 and had its first major update in 2023. The new version, called the 2026 MG Hector, is scheduled to be revealed on December 15, 2025. The company has been sharing sneak peeks of this upcoming update, with recent hints about some exciting features.

2026 MG Hector exterior

The exterior of the 2026 MG Hector is set to get a fresh look with a new front grille that has stylish chrome accents and a more smoothly integrated MG logo. The updated design will also feature a new skid plate below the tall LED headlights. However, the headlights that are built into the bumper and the wide LED taillights from the 2025 model are expected to remain the same. In addition, we might see a sleek new set of two-tone alloy wheels introduced with this update.

2026 MG Hector interior and features

The inside of the 2026 MG Hector is expected to look pretty similar to the current model. While the overall design will stay the same, there should be a few new features added to the infotainment system. However, the specific details about these updates haven’t been revealed yet.

2026 MG Hector powertrain

Under the bonnet, the 2026 MG Hector will retain the same tried-and-tested turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines found in the outgoing model.

The 1.5-liter petrol engine produces 143hp and 250Nm of torque.

The 2.0-liter diesel unit generates 170hp and 350Nm of torque.

Both engines come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the petrol variants also offer a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) option.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also set to launch the XUV700 facelift on January 5, but the model will arrive with a new name, XUV 7XO, to better align with the company's ICE model naming convention.

