2026 Auto market: Facelifts and upgrades to lead the charge against new launches

The year 2026 is set to be an exciting time for car enthusiasts. Many popular car brands are preparing to unveil new models that will feature updated designs, improved performance, and the newest technology. These new cars will be ready to compete with the latest vehicles on the market, making the competition more thrilling than ever. Which model will be the best choice, and which will truly create a stir in the market?
Here are some of the facelifts and new cars expected to arrive in 2026:
Facelifts expected early in 2026
- Mahindra XUV700
- Mahindra Scorpio
- Tata Punch
- Maruti Brezza
- Hyundai Verna
- Hyundai Xterra
- Skoda Kushaq
- VW Taigun
- Kia Seltos
All-new cars expected in 2026
- Renault Duster
- BMW i5 LWB
- Mercedes CLA EV
- Kia Sorento
- Hyundai Bayon
- Honda ZR-V
2026 Will usher in a strategic shift for companies
The automobile market in 2026 is poised for a strategic shift. According to a report in the Financial Express, despite improved demand for passenger vehicles, automakers will avoid launching large-scale new cars next year. Instead, the industry will focus on facelifts, mid-cycle updates, and feature enhancements to keep existing models relevant.
This decision is seen as an important strategy in response to shifting market trends and new fuel efficiency standards, known as CAFE 3, that will take effect in April 2027.
Compact and midsize SUV segments will be in focus
Experts predict that the most activity is expected to be concentrated in the compact and midsize SUV segments, particularly in the Rs 10-20 lakh price band. This part of the market is experiencing a lot of interest from people buying their first car and those wanting to get a new one. We can expect to see more electric cars on the road, but how quickly they become popular will depend on the type of car and its cost.
