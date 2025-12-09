Mahindra XUV700 facelift to launches as XUV 7XO, showcases new design in latest teaser Launched in 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 is set to receive a facelift, debuting on January 5. The new model will be introduced as the XUV 7XO, aligning with Mahindra's updated nomenclature for its ICE vehicles.

Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV700 facelift in India. Ahead of its launch on January 5, the company has confirmed that the upcoming model will arrive with a new name: the XUV 7XO. This name change aligns with the company's nomenclature for its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models, following the precedent set by the XUV300 facelift, which was recently introduced as the XUV 3XO. The automaker has also released a teaser highlighting some of the facelift's exterior design elements.

Mahindra XUV 7XO exterior design

The teaser video suggests that the SUV will borrow several design elements from its recently launched electric counterpart, the XEV 9S, while still maintaining some distinction. The XUV 7XO features 7-shaped Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) that frame the headlight cluster, which contains trapezoidal LED light units. The grille sports a new version of Mahindra’s iconic slatted design.

Furthermore, numerous spy shots of the XUV 7XO indicate that the automaker will not make major changes to the sheet metal, meaning the XUV700’s silhouette will be retained for the facelift.

Mahindra XUV 7XO interior and features

Spy shots of the XUV 7XO interior suggest that the facelift will adopt a triple-screen setup, a feature also available on other recently launched electric vehicles from the brand.

There will probably be options for models that can seat either 6 or 7 people, but it's still unclear if there will be a version that seats 5.

Mahindra XUV 7XO powertrain

The XUV 7XO is likely to feature the same engine choices as the XUV700. It will come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine. Both engines will offer options for a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Additionally, the diesel version will have the option for All-Wheel Drive, which helps with traction and stability on various road conditions.

