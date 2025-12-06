Skoda Kushaq facelift reportedly launching in January 2026 Test mules of the Skoda Kushaq facelift were spotted in June and November, with the official launch anticipated in the second half of January 2026.

Skoda India is reportedly planning to launch the much-anticipated facelift of its Kushaq SUV. According to a report by Autocar, the company may launch the facelift in the second half of January 2026. The SUV, which was introduced in 2021 to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, is expected to receive several feature upgrades and a new automatic gearbox.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Exterior design

Based on the spotted test mule, the Kushaq facelift is expected to feature subtly revised headlights and possibly larger fog lamp units. Its grille might also receive slightly slimmer vertical slats, and it could feature a connected DRL (daytime running lamps) setup, similar to the new Skoda Kodiaq.

At the rear, the tail-lights could be slimmer and may even be connected by an LED bar, replacing the 'SKODA' brand lettering in the middle. Heavy camouflage on the rear bumper of the test mule also hints at potential design updates.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Interior and features upgrades

The facelift may come with new trim pieces and colour options, alongside a longer list of features. One significant addition is a panoramic sunroof, which was featured on a recent test mule.

A Level 2 ADAS system is confirmed. Former Skoda brand director Petr Janeba had previously stated, "Regarding ADAS 2.0, we will bring [this tech] step-by-step with the facelifts on the whole [MQB A0-IN] platform [which also underpins the Kushaq]”.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Powertrain and new automatic gearbox

The current direct-injection engine duo is most likely to be offered initially:

1.0-litre turbo-petrol: 115hp, 178Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

1.5-litre turbo-petrol: 150hp, 250Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Skoda is planning to phase out the 1.0 TSI's current 6-speed automatic unit (AQ 250) and introduce a localised 8-speed automatic (AQ300) sometime later next year. This 8-speed transmission is expected to boost fuel efficiency by providing closer-ratio steps between gears, resulting in smoother transitions and less fuel wastage during both acceleration and deceleration. It will also help Skoda meet the stricter upcoming CAFE 3 norms.

