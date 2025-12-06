Nissan Kait midsize SUV launched: Check out features and specs The Nissan Kait is poised to become a vital model in Nissan's portfolio, joining the all-new Kicks and Magnite, which have already marked a significant turning point since their introduction.

New Delhi:

Nissan has introduced its Kait mid-size SUV in Brazil. The company is planning to export it to over 20 countries starting in 2026. As per the company, the newly launched Kait is an important model in Nissan’s portfolio, alongside the all-new Kicks and Magnite. It features new styling and a new name. Production of the vehicle has begun at the Resende plant, and the company will export it from Brazil to 20 countries in South America starting in 2026.

Nissan Kait exterior design

The Nissan Kait features sharper split LED headlamps, new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), a larger grille with horizontal slats, and a wider lower air intake. While the car's side profile remains largely the same as Kicks, it receives revamped alloy wheels, which add a sporty appearance.

At the rear, it features sharper tail-lamps, and the 'KAIT' name badge is placed on the tailgate. The number plate has been moved to the bumper.

Nissan Kait dimensions

In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,304mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,611mm high, with a 2,620mm wheelbase. Its boot space is rated at 432 litres.

Nissan Kait interior design

The Nissan Kait features a black interior theme. The dashboard layout is largely familiar, but it gets redesigned air-conditioning vents and a simpler-looking gear selector. The rear seats come with a 60:40 split-fold function.

Key features include a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a Pioneer 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger.

It also receives upgraded upholstery, automatic digital climate control, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control. A comprehensive set of ADAS features will also be available.

Nissan Kait powertrain

The Nissan Kait is based on the same V-platform used by the Kicks. It is powered by a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 110hp and 146Nm. The engine is set up for simple, efficient performance.

It is not yet clear whether the company is planning to launch the new Kait in India.

