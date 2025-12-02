Kia teases second-generation Seltos ahead of global debut on December 10 The 2026 Kia Seltos will arrive with various design changes and new features, which the company has already teased ahead of the launch.

New Delhi:

Kia is getting ready to unveil the new version of its Seltos SUV, and they've shared some exciting sneak peeks ahead of the big reveal on December 10. The recent pictures and teaser video show off the updated look and new features of this popular vehicle.The upcoming SUV sports an entirely new look, bearing very little resemblance to the current model.

2026 Kia Seltos design and exterior

The teaser highlights a significantly refreshed exterior:

Front Fascia: The SUV features a rectangular grille and a new two-part headlamp cluster. This includes a square housing for the main headlamps and vertical LED strips on the outer edge, which function as the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

The company has given the car a fresh new look by redesigning the hood, making it flatter and lending the vehicle a more robust and sturdy appearance. Additionally, images from the brand highlight some elegant features, like smooth, integrated door handles and a stylish LED taillight design that has a C-shaped pattern, making the car stand out even more.

Colour and Variant: The car is featured in a matte black colour in the image, suggesting the X-Line version will be available at launch. The new Seltos will also feature a panoramic sunroof.

2026 Kia Seltos expected features and technology

The new generation of the Seltos is expected to be packed with high-end features:

Cabin Technology: The interior is anticipated to be equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Comfort and Convenience: Other expected features include a powered co-driver’s seat with 'boss mode,' ventilated rear seats, and a powered tailgate.

Safety and ADAS: The new Seltos is expected to feature a long list of safety technologies, including an upgraded Level 2 ADAS suite, six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill start assist (HSA), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and all-wheel disc brakes.

