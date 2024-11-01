Singham Again Review: Bajirao's 'Ramayana' is powerful even without logic, Shakti Shetty is dull though

Read Singham Again Movie Review Here Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Singham Again

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: Action-Thriller

If you want to watch 'Singham Again', then know this in advance, the film is fun, but only if you leave your brain at home and do not look for any logic. This film will make you laugh, emotional and give you a strong dose of entertainment with lots of action-thrilling scenes. Rohit Shetty's cop universe is successful in keeping you hooked till the end and while watching the film you will be curious to know what is going to happen next. While the essence of the story will be found at the beginning itself with the beginning of 'Ramayana'. This is the fifth film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Singham Again is an entertaining Diwali Dhamaka, in which you will see all the big stars of Bollywood holding guns and fighting for what's right. Now let's move ahead and tell you about every detail in detail.

Story

The story begins exactly where the last installment 'Sooryavanshi' left off. Jackie Shroff is in the role of Umar Hafiz and after sacrificing his sons once again, he has prepared his grandson. This grandson is none other than Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in the film with the name Danger Lanka aka Zuber Hafiz. Danger Lanka has been presented as a 'storm of fire', which will be faced by Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Simba (Ranveer Singh), Satya (Tiger Shroff), Shakti (Deepika Padukone) and Singham (Ajay Devgan) together. The story moves forward on the backdrop of Ramayana. Just like Sita of Ramayana, Singham's wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor) gets abducted. But before that, you will get to see Jackie Shroff's tashan with Singham's dashing entry at the beginning of the film. The arrest of Umar Hafiz in the middle of the valley of Kashmir will provoke Danger Lanka to take revenge and after this, the thrill of the story really begins.

There is a glimpse of Singham's younger son in the story, who will learn to respect the soil of the country by the end of the story. Like Ramayana, Rameshwaram and Hampi will be mentioned in the story of Singhar. On one side Ramayana and on the other side the story of Singham will run parallel. In Singham's Ramayana, he himself is Ram, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is Sita, Satya (Tiger Shroff) is Laxman, Shakti (Deepika Padukone) is Vibhishan, Simba (Ranveer Singh) is Lord Hanuman, Suryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) is Garuda Dev, Daya Jatayu and Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor) is Ravana.

Direction

The 2-hour 24 24-minute long 'Singham Again' is directed by Rohit Shetty, which directly means that there will be no dearth of action in the film. From fire to cars flying, hanging from helicopters and swinging in the air are common. The beginning is a bit slow, which makes the film boring and overly dramatic, but just a few moments before the interval, the story takes such a turn that the film turns from boring to amazing. If you can tolerate the first 30-35 minutes, then only you get to watch the real fun. The screenplay is mismatched in some parts, moreover, it also seems too stretched in places which makes the film seem long.

The story moves forward rapidly by the time the interval comes. If we look at it only as a commercial film, then it is completely a money-making material. Like the previous parts, this time too there is a lot of drama and thrill. There is no song in the entire film. But Ravi Basrur's background tracks are quite effective, which do not let the lack of a song be felt anywhere. The choice of different soundscapes along with the entry of every character is making Rohit Shetty's direction even more brilliant. A different kind of peppy music could have been used for high-octane drama and action.

Acting

If you are expecting an evolution of Singham in 'Singham Again', then you'll be disappointed. Expecting explosive style with action sequences can disappoint you too. Talking about Ajay Devgn, he is not seen doing any special stunts. This time his style is a bit dull as well. He did get many explosive dialogues and in some places, his energy seemed very low. He looked less like Singham and more like a desperate husband. After the interval, Ajay breathed life into his acting and his power was visible till the climax scene. However, his old passion was definitely visible in his slow-motion introduction scene.

Advertisement

Since we are talking about introduction, let's talk about the most amazing entry which cannot be of anyone except Suryavanshi i.e. Akshay Kumar. The actor, like always, comes in a stylish style this time too on a chopper. Akshay is taking the level of action to a higher level as always. Even with less screen time, he will be seen as the star of people's eyes. Most importantly, he is the real hero who saves the heroine. Akshay also adds several funny scenes in the film.

Now that we are talking about funny scenes, let us introduce you to the most energetic, mischievous and hilarious character in the film. With the entry of Simba, you will start laughing. There will be some relaxation in the heated atmosphere. Akshay and Ranveer Singh's fun banter will engage you. Not only this, Ranveer Singh is doing well in the action scenes. He is moving ahead in the race to become the new stylish action hero after OG action hero Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff has got less dialogues and perhaps this has proved to be effective for him. He has set the stage on fire with his powerful action. You will not be able to blink your eyes after watching Tiger doing action. Kareena Kapoor is in the role of an over-dramatic woman. Such bubbly characters suit Kareena. Kareena has come out brilliantly in the film this time too, but the substance is missing as the whole story revolves around her. Jackie Shroff plays the small role of Umar Hafiz, but it is very difficult to take your eyes off him even for a moment. Revenge can be seen in his eyes.

Deepika Padukone has played the role of Shakti Shetty, it would not be wrong to say that she is the weakest link in the film. This is Deepika's dullest role which does not suit her at all. Neither has Kareena done any amazing action nor is there any power in her dialogue delivery. One is sure to be disappointed after seeing Deepika in this role. Arjun Kapoor is doing well in the role of Danger Lanka. He is the soul of this film and watching him is no less than a treat. This role of his is better than all his other performances. It can be said that he has done the best acting to date.

Verdict

'Singham Again' is a power packed film which you can definitely watch once. The story of the film will entertain you, some scenes are definitely irritating, like Ajay Devgn shooting with his fingers, but overall this film is worth watching and deserves 3 stars.