High cholesterol treatment: 7 lifestyle changes you should make to lower your bad cholesterol levels Your body should have a balance of good and bad cholesterol. When the LDL increases, it can affect your health and overall well-being. Hence, it is important that you keep your bad cholesterol levels under control. Here are some lifestyle changes you can make to lower your bad cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a substance that is known to bad be for the body. However, that is not entirely true. There are two types of cholesterol; good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Good cholesterol also known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) helps to carry bad cholesterol from the arteries to the liver where the bad cholesterol is broken down and eventually removed from the body. On the other hand, bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) causes a build-up in the arteries which increases the risk of heart attack, heart disease and others.

Your body should have a balance of LDL and HDL. When the LDL increases, it can affect your health and overall well-being. Hence, it is important that you keep your bad cholesterol levels under control. Here are some lifestyle changes you can make to lower your bad cholesterol.

Eat Heart-Healthy Fats

Swap your saturated fats (red meat, butter, full-fat dairy) with healthy fats like olive oil, avocados, and nuts. These can help to reduce the bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol.

Increase Intake of Soluble Fibre

Foods rich in soluble fibre like oats, beans, lentils, apples and flaxseeds bind to cholesterol in the digestive system and help flush it out of the body.

Exercise Regularly

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise (like walking, cycling or swimming) most days of the week. Physical activity helps increase HDL and lower LDL levels over time.

Quit Smoking

If you smoke, quitting can improve your HDL cholesterol, lower your blood pressure and help to significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.

Limit Added Sugar and Refined Carbs

Cut down on sugar-sweetened drinks, white bread and pastries which can increase triglycerides and lower good cholesterol. Instead, opt for whole grains instead.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Even a small amount of weight loss (5–10% of body weight) can help lower cholesterol levels. Focus on gradual and sustainable changes in diet and activity.

Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Excess alcohol can increase cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Stick to moderate drinking that’s one drink a day for women, two for me or avoid it altogether.

