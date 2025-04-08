Arsenal vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League? Arsenal vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch the blockbuster clash between two European giants in the ongoing UEFA Champions League? Notably, this will be the first time when the Los Blancos play at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal at the Emirates Stadium in London. The defending champions suffered a humbling defeat to Valencia in La Liga earlier in the week and will be under immense pressure, given that head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s position has been discussed multiple times. Even though the Italian claims that president Florentino Perez isn’t bothered but a defeat to Arsenal can quickly change the dynamics.

Madrid named Federico Valverde as right-back against Arsenal, which was an important tactical call, given that Lucas Vazquez has often suffered in the same region. The Spanish team named Raul Acensio and Antonio Rudiger in defence while the veteran David Alaba will return to the left. The midfield is filled by Jude Bellingham, Luka Modrid and Eduardo Camavinga while the pair of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are second in the Premier League and have almost ruined their chances in the competition. For the same reason, the Mikel Arteta side will be gunning to make a mark against Madrid. A fully fit Saka will be featuring against the Los Blancos, as he will be paired with Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino. The midfield will be filled by Declan Rice, Thomas Partney and Odegaardt, who will play his first official game against Real Madrid, since leaving the club.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Broadcast details

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid match?

The Arsenal vs Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, April 9.

At what time does the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Arsenal vs Real Madrid match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (April 9)

Where is the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid football match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast Arsenal vs Real Madrid live for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid football match online on SonyLiv and JioTV.