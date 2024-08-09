Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Dinesh Pandit loses grip in sequel, Sunny outshines Taapsee and Vikrant

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023 Director: Jayprad Desai

Genre: Romance-Thriller

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is back on Netflix with a pinch of revenge, love, lust, suspense and drama, all at once. The romance-thriller has an Abbas Mustan touch along with retro Bollywood feels. Just like the first part, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' delves deeper into Rishi's love for Rani and vice-versa. However, there's a third wheel in their story this time as well. While Neel might be dead for the right reasons, here Abhimanyu played by Sunny Kaushal is the lover everyone wishes for (of course until you know the real him). Rishu's inspector Montu Mama played by Jimmy Shergill also adds to the story's complexes and probabilities. But it's the OG- Dinesh Pandit and his writing that doesn't leave us for a second this time around as well. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is one of the most anticipated sequels of the year. But have the makers served well to our wait? Let's find out...

Story

The story of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' begins with Abhimanyu who always seemed mesmerised whenever Rani walked in. Now Abhimanyu is the hypothetical kind of green flag that social media is obsessed with these days. He's soft-spoken, lovable, loyal, kind and the patience of Moses. However, he's in love with Rani, who is rightly and wholeheartedly crazy for her husband Rishu. Taapsee is undisputedly looking her career best in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. With those, backless blouses, flawless sarees and trademark roses, she looks beautiful in every frame, I mean we do understand the reason behind Abhimanyu's passion for her.

All three Rishu, Rani and Abhimanyu have their own careers in the City of Taj Mahal and run towards their goal. While Abhimanyu, the compounder just wants to just win over Rani, the seniors are just looking for the perfect opportunity to move out of India, settle in Thailand and start over. One gets to see Rani work hard at a beauty parlour to make ends meet for her dreams, on the other hand, from pizza delivery to coaching, Rishu is able to do all and with just one hand. The film just focuses on these three and their progress in the first quarter and then comes the first highlight moment when the senior inspector played by Aditya Srivastava spots Rani. Moreover, he also brings along Montu Mama, Neel's uncle to solve the unsolved mystery.

And just as Jimmy Shergill says 'it's personal', he personally looks at every aspect to solve the case as he's sure Rishu is not dead and Rani is not a widow. Thanks to Dinesh Pandit's 'Kasuali Ka Kaher book, the Agra Police is just sure that the controversial case is based on the same plot line. However, things turn serious when Rani marries Abhimanyu to prove a silly point. But is Abhimanyu as simple as he seems, and what about Rishu? Did Rani cheat on Rishu with Abhimanyu and was Montu Mama able to catch Rishu? The story one by one solves each mystery, may not be in the best way possible but one gets all the answers by the end of the film.

Acting

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' majorly revolves around Vikrant, Taapsee and Sunny. While Taapsee as stated before is ravishing in every frame, Vikrant looks dull in the film. Moreover, both his rage and craze in the first part seem missing. Remember, the portion of the first film, where Rishu did everything to hurt Rani, those eyes, those anger and bitterness, are all missing in the sequel. Even though the character had full scope to go insane, there's not much left for the actor to do. The same could be said for Taapsee as well. The twisted Rani is all goodie-good in most parts of the sequel. Her passion and fanatics seem to be missing in the 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. But it's Sunny Kaushal that lights up the screen, every time he appears. The psycho lover that he is, brings the charm of film series like Hasseen Dillruba. At major points, he becomes the anchor of the film.

Sunny Kaushal is fabulous in the film. He's witty, charming and on point with the portrayal of each kind of emotion. The audience may also like his character because he's new to the film series. Rishu and Rani are old characters and can be judged based on their last appearance as there's something to compare with, but Abhimanyu is new and likable. Jimmy Shergill on the other hand as Montu Mama also does not get to do much as he's always behind in the story. His hands never get to the steering wheel of the story. Aditya Srivastava is the same and looks like he's in an extensive version of CID. Bhumika Dube is a surprising factor though.

Direction and writing

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is directed by Jayprad Desai. The director seems to be making a fair amount of efforts to make the film look good and interesting but loses the grip in several instances. Writer Kanika Dhillon should also be held responsible for these flaws. The duo is unable to re-create the same magic with 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' as they did with the previous film. 'Hasseen Dillruba' had major highlights paired with thrills but this time one doesn't resonate with the same tonality. Moreover, some aspects seem illogical and might even remind you of some Abaas Mustan films. Jayprad Desai and Kanika Dhillon's use of natural resources and creatures in petty manners also comes as a disappointment in a few instances. Like jumping into a waterfall from a height and coming out comfortably or having an easier fight with a crocodile double your size seems illogical. Only if the writers kept the film more authentic and a bit relatable this time, the sequel would have been more effective. Another setback for 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is its music. The first part didn't have some remarkable music but also went well with this film but the sequel is no better than 'Hasseen Dillruba'. Please don't expect some out-of-the-world music from this film, because you will be disappointed. Only the old gem 'Ek Haseena Thi' song sets the tonality of the film, raises your expectations and the rest of the music just kills that hope.

Verdict

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is clearly a one-time watch film. Moreover, those who have liked the first part should definitely give it a chance. The film deserves to be watched by its loyal viewers and at the point that this film ends, one can hope for a better film coming as its third part. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' really ends on an interesting note and knowing the writer, one can hope that she will return with better homework next time. However, at the moment, one can watch this film for Sunny Kaushal's performance, Taapsee Pannu's screen presence and Vikrant Massey's range. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' deserves 2.5 stars and is now available on Netflix.