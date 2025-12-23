Bengaluru Police partners with Uber, Ola for passengers' safety, check details Through this integration, riders and drivers seeking emergency assistance can directly share real-time location data, trip details, and contact information with Bangalore City Police's 112 emergency response infrastructure from within the Uber/Ola app itself.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru City Police (BCP) said that it has, in collaboration with cab aggregator platforms Uber and Ola, implemented a technology-driven integration aimed at enhancing the safety of riders and drivers. It would also strengthen emergency response mechanisms across the city. As part of this initiative, emergency call facilities have been incorporated within the Uber and Ola mobile applications used for booking rides, it said.

Noting that this seamless flow of critical information enables quicker police access during emergencies, facilitating faster response times and potentially life-saving interventions by first responders, it said the initiative is a significant step towards leveraging technology partnerships to ensure safer urban mobility and improved public safety.

Under the new system, passengers and drivers will only need to tap a button in case of any emergency. Their location, trip details, and contact information will then be sent directly to the police's 112 emergency response system.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated that this technological integration will provide the police with crucial information instantly. This will ensure faster response times and allow first responders to reach the scene promptly when needed.

He added that this initiative is a major step towards making urban transportation safer and improving public safety.

Clicking on the blue shield icon on the app opens the safety options. From there, users can select Namma 112, where they will find a "Swipe to Call" option. This process connects the user directly to the Namma 112 command center, and their live location and contact details are shared with the police.

A nearby patrol vehicle will then be dispatched immediately. With this integration, passengers will no longer need to send their location separately or make a phone call. Help will arrive quickly and accurately.