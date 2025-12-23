Jamia suspends professor over exam question on 'atrocities against Muslims'; inquiry ordered The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has not yet officially disclosed details of the specific objections raised to the question paper.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has suspended a professor from its Department of Social Work following complaints over a question he set on "atrocities against Muslims in India" in a semester examination paper, according to an official order issued by the varsity.

What was the question?

The action was taken after complaints were raised regarding a question in the first-semester examination paper titled "Social Problems in India" for the B.A. (Hons) Social Work programme. The paper was held on Sunday for the 2025–26 academic session. The question read: "Discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples."

JMI has constituted an inquiry committee in this matter.

Police complaint would be filed as per rules

Professor Virendra Balaji Shahare of the Department of Social Work, who set the paper, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Confirming the development, Jamia's Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said the university found negligence and carelessness on the part of the faculty member while setting the question paper. "The professor has been put under suspension, and an inquiry committee has been set up," she said.

According to the suspension order dated December 23, the Vice-Chancellor invoked Statute 37(1) of the university statutes to place Prof. Shahare under suspension until the inquiry is completed. The order also stated that a police complaint would be filed "as per rules."

As per the order, the suspended professor's headquarters will remain in New Delhi during the suspension period, and he will not be allowed to leave the city without prior approval of the competent authority.

While the university has acknowledged receiving multiple complaints over the paper, it has not officially disclosed the specific objections raised against the question.

The inquiry committee will examine the matter and submit its findings to the university authorities.

