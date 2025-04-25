Jewel Thief Review: Saif's charm, Jaideep's attitude steal show, Nikita brings high suspense in action thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' has been released on Netflix today, i.e., on 25th April. Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta are in the lead roles in this film. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Director: Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati

Genre: Action Thriller

The story of deception, danger, and a storm of desire has been released on Netflix today. People have been waiting for the action-thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' ever since Jaideep Ahlawat's crazy dance moves went viral. This film is full of style, speed, and suspense and takes you on an exciting journey. This film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta, shows a diamond robbery full of clever twists and suspense. Mafia boss Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan have succeeded in winning hearts as always. Read the full review to know what turns the story of Rehan Roy and Rajan's risky robbery takes.

Story

'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' turns out to be an entertaining robbery thriller. The story is of the skilled thief Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan). This character is the centre of attraction of the film, and the whole story revolves around him. Rehan comes across the dangerous mafia don of Mumbai, Rajan Aulakh (Jaideep Ahlawat), who assigns him the task of carrying out a huge diamond robbery worth Rs 500 crore. There is another character in this story who is connected to both of them. This character is Farah Khan, who opens another layer of the conspiracy. This brings twists and turning points to the film. The film shows the thrill of Rehan and Rajan's dangerous game, starting from planning to the struggle of execution. In the 1-hour 57-minute story, along with action, thrill, suspense, and great locations, glamour is also seen.

If there are thieves in the story, then there must be an officer chasing them. Kunal Kapoor is seen as Vikram Patel. He is a detective who tries every possible way to catch the thieves red-handed. As the story progresses, the loyalties in the story change. Although there was hope of something new in the story. That newness is missing except for a glamorous robbery. In many parts, the film reminds us of 'Race 2' and 'Dhoom 3.' After watching it, in many parts it seems that many aspects have been mixed, due to which the story is getting a bit complicated. Do not expect Hollywood style or intoxication from this film with a Bollywood touch; otherwise, you will be disappointed. The film with a desi tadka takes you on an entertaining journey despite all its shortcomings.

Acting

Saif Ali Khan has played the role of the thug Rehan Roy. He has succeeded in presenting both attractive and dangerous styles. Saif is presenting a confluence of both intellectuality and emotion. He has appeared as a balanced person. Jaideep Ahlawat looks strong and effective as the ruthless mafia boss Rajan Aulakh. He has been completely successful in spreading his shine on the screen. His complex portrayal of Rajan is the biggest strength of the film. You will not be able to take your eyes off Jaideep even for a moment. The rapport between him and Saif is also amazing. The dialogue delivery and scenes together of both are amazing.

Nikita Dutta is seen in a different style as Farah. The beauty who stole Rehan Roy's heart will steal your heart too. If her character were a little longer, the story would have had depth. Despite being full of confidence on screen, her character remains incomplete. Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel seems to be the weakest link; his character seems more like a plot collector. Gagan Arora, as Rehan Roy's brother Avi in ​​the story, has added a youthful enthusiasm to the film and has played his role honestly.

Direction

Several twists in the story are fun and will keep you engaged, but there are so many such twists that after watching, you will understand the further story to some extent. The biggest mistake in the film is on the part of the director. The story could have been made more interesting with great actors, but there is nothing new in the story; it reminds me of many old robbery films. The characters of the story are limited only to the gadgets of the story. Talented actors like Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor have less screen space. If the direction of Koki Gulati and Robbie Grewal had been good, then this story would have been different and better than a common Bollywood robbery action suspense thriller. The camera work is good in several parts.

Verdict

Overall, this film will be successful in entertaining you. It can be watched once. You will like the work of Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The coordination between the two is the life of the film. Nikita could have been given more screen space, but she is effective in her role. Better work was expected from Kunal. There are some flaws in the direction and story, but the action and suspense are amazing. Thus, we are giving this film 3.5 stars.

