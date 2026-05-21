Not just Netflix, Dhurandhar Part 1 'raw and undekha' cut is also streaming on THIS OTT platform

New Delhi:

After creating havoc at the box office and becoming one of the biggest blockbusters ever, Dhurandhar Part 1 is currently available on Netflix. The film will also begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 22, giving audiences across the country a chance to experience its intense world from the comfort of their homes. For the unversed, this comes days before Dhurandhar Part 2 releases on the platform on June 4.

Dhurandhar Part 1 is now on two OTT platforms

From metro cities to smaller towns, Dhurandhar is now set to reach viewers far beyond theatres with its RAW and Undekha version. The streaming release promises a more immersive experience, featuring unseen moments and a raw cut specially designed for audiences on JioHotstar. For those watching it for the first time, as well as fans returning to revisit the spectacle, the film brings together action, drama, emotion, and scale in its most unfiltered form.

When is Dhurandhar Part 2 releasing on OTT?

Ahead of the film’s official premiere, viewers will also get a special 30-minute pre-show from 7 pm. The segment is expected to give fans a closer look at the making of the film through candid chats with the cast, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, fun on-set moments, and stories from the shoot. The film will begin streaming for all subscribers on JioHotstar from June 5.

One of the biggest talking points around the OTT release is its RAW & Undekha version. As per the platform, the film will stream in a raw and unfiltered format, giving audiences a chance to experience the action, scale, and storytelling in a way that stays true to the makers’ original vision.

Talking about Dhurandhar 2 OTT release, director Aditya Dhar said, “Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards.”

Presented by Jio Studios and backed by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar has been written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film has also been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, and tells the untold story of the origins of the unknown men.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Hidden 'passport' detail in Ranveer Singh film gives rise to Dhurandhar 3 theories