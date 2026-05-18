Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Hidden 'passport' detail in Ranveer Singh film gives rise to Dhurandhar 3 theories

New Delhi:

The OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked a whole new round of fan theories online, with viewers now dissecting hidden details and possible clues connected to the future of the franchise led by Ranveer Singh. The second part of Dhurandhar has been released in the US and Canada, and eagle-eyed fans noticed another peak detailing about the film, which has given rise to another theory - Dhurandhar 3 and Ranveer Singh's character.

For the unversed, a "raw and undekha" version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released on Netflix in select places globally. In India, the film will premiere on JioHotstar on June 4. Reportedly, the film will also stream on Netflix, too, from June 19.

What did fans notice about a possible Dhurandhar 3 in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

During its theatrical run, audiences were mostly focused on the film’s action sequences and emotional moments. But now that the “Raw & Undekha” version is streaming online, fans have started pausing scenes, zooming into frames, and spotting details many may have missed earlier. And if fan theories are anything to go by, director Aditya Dhar may have quietly hinted at Dhurandhar 3 already.

One scene in particular has become a huge talking point online. Several screenshots shared by viewers show a close-up of protagonist Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s new Indian passport carrying the name “Shaurya Bharadwaj.” That detail immediately triggered speculation that Ranveer Singh’s character could be operating under a completely new identity in the next film. One netizen wrote: “Shaurya Bharadwaj will be Jaskirat's new identity #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge."

Another fan pointed out what they believe could be an intentional teaser hidden inside the film: “Can anyone confirm this? Is this possible teaser of Dhurandhar 3? In Dhurandhar 2, tanker says ‘Return Sep 2026’ and when Jamali hands over Indian passport to Jaskirat, it has D3/Dhurandhar 3 written on it.”

Fans have also started imagining where the story could head next. One viral post read: “SHAURYA BHARDWAJ IN DELHI HELLO YALINA GIRLIE I HAVE SOMETHING TO TELL YOU”

Fans notice yet another peak detailing by Aditya Dhar

Apart from the identity theories, some viewers even noticed references tied to the birth date shown on the passport in the film. A post read: “Dhurandhar The Revenge The birth date of Jaskirat mentioned in this passport: 5/5/1983." Now, what is the historical significance of the date?

On May 5, 1983, the Indian government officially informed the Rajya Sabha that at least 3,000 people had died in the Nellie massacre…" What’s become clear through all these discussions is how invested audiences have become in Ranveer Singh’s character arc. A large section of fans now wants to see Jaskirat’s story continue, especially after the emotionally heavy ending of the film.

The OTT release has only added to the buzz around Ranveer’s performance, with viewers revisiting scenes and decoding expressions, dialogues, and hidden visual clues connected to the future of the franchise.

Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar franchise has earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Ranveer Singh's sequel will also release on Netflix after JioHotstar? Know here