Dhurandhar 2 OTT: Ranveer Singh's sequel will also release on Netflix after Jio Hotstar? Know here

New Delhi:

Rather than adhering to the one-phase OTT release strategy, producers of Dhurandhar 2 have adopted an exclusive approach. While the movie has been launched in the international market through Netflix and Hotstar, the film will be released on India OTT streamers in June. However, it seems like Dhurandhar 2 will be hitting on not just one but two OTT platforms.

Unlike the previous movie which could be streamed on Netflix alone, Dhurandhar 2 will be available on Jio Hotstar. This movie has already been launched abroad since May 15. The OTT launch date of Dhurandhar 2 is delayed, but is now out.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release in India

Dhurandhar 2, which is being streamed for international viewership on Netflix and Hotstar, will be landing in India in June. As informed by JioHotstar, the film Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha will be making its debut on the streaming site on June 4 at 7 PM. The film will start streaming on JioHotstar starting June 5. The reason for the delay in Dhurandhar 2's streaming on JioHotstar may be the ongoing IPL 2026 match.

But good news for Netflix fans, Dhurandhar 2 will also land on the OTT giant on another day. Yes! You read that right, as per reports, Aditya’s Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release on Netflix from June 19.

Deets on Dhurandhar 2 OTT deal

In the entertainment industry, the right to stream films on a particular streaming platform is auctioned to whoever pays the highest price. In this regard, JioHotstar reportedly bought rights for Rs 150 crore due to the anticipated demand for this film. Moreover, it's quite natural as sequels need not necessarily follow the same platform as that of their predecessors.

But Netflix who bought the OTT rights of the first film for reportedly Rs 100 crore, has also cleared its way to release the sequel in India as well. As per reports, Dhurandhar 2's international rights were bagged by Netflix, while the Indian streaming rights of the movie went to JioHotstar at a huge cost of Rs 150 crore.

Commercial success of Dhurandhar 2

In terms of box-office performance, Dhurandhar 2 made a huge collection of Rs 1,783 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. In India, it grossed over Rs 1,153 crore.

Also Read: Box Office Report [May 16, 2026]: Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji, Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal